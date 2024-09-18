Taylor Swift manifests Travis Kelce romance in 13-year-old interview

Taylor Swift predicted Travis Kelce romance decades ago, new details reveal

Taylor Swift, who recently marked one year milestone with boyfriend Travis Kelce, seemingly got what she always wished for.

It appears that there was an an invisible string tying Kelce to Swift all along as revealed in a 2011 interview.

In previously unaired interview by 60 minutes, the Anti-hero hitmaker expressed her desire to find a partner who is comfortable with fame when she was 21.

“It’s so heartbreaking when things click, but your comfort level with fame is so different than [the person you’re dating],” she told 60 Minutes, at the time.

A Second Look podcast shared the clip in an episode on Tuesday, September 17, where the 14-time Grammy winner said, “It doesn’t matter to me who’s looking, but it does to some people.”

She continued, “You couldn’t really have a good relationship with someone who cares that much. It seems a little unnecessary to care that much about keeping people out.”

The Lover musician's past relationship with Joe Alwyn seemingly fell apart as the British actor was unable to cope with the constant spotlight around Swift.

Fast forward to almost a decade, Swift now has found the partner she longed for, in Kelce, who does not mind the public attention their relationship attracts.

The couple, both 34, have been in the public eye since the Eras Tour performer made an appearance at the the athlete's game in September 2023.

Swift has since not shied away from supporting her support to her beau and Kelce has in return made several appearances at the Eras Tour.

Kelce even sent fans wild as he made a special on-stage cameo during the London show.

The singer acknowledged Kelce with a special shoutout in her award acceptance speech at the VMAs, “Everything this man touches turns into happiness and fun and magic.”