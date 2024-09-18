'Flirty' Dave Grohl's inner circle not surprised by lovechild bombshell

The rockstar's 'flirty behaviour' was reportedly a 'hurdle' in his marriage to Jordyn Blum

Dave Grohl’s image as one of the few “good guys” in Hollywood was recently shattered when he publicly confessed to fathering a child outside his marriage. But those close to the Foo Fighters frontman were less than shocked.

Even Grohl’s wife-of-21-years, Jordyn Blum, was fed up by the rockstar’s “flirty behaviour” for years before he finally fessed up to infidelity last week, according to a new report by People Magazine.

A source close to Grohl told the outlet, “Dave’s flirty behaviour has been a hurdle in their marriage. It’s been hurtful to Jordyn.”

Another insider noted how no one close to the couple was particularly surprised by the revelation.

“We keep reading over and over again how heartbroken everyone is because Dave was supposed to be the ‘good guy,’ the rockstar that didn’t have to do rockstar things. And people are crazy about the guy, but there is a rockstar side,” they shared.

As for Grohl’s wife, a source noted that she had learned about his lovechild “a while” before the rest of the world found out, and was “shocked.”

On September 10, Grohl, 55, shocked fans when he confessed in an Instagram statement that he recently welcomed a daughter with another woman outside of his marriage with Blum.

The Multi Grammy winner further declared, “I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.”