Madonna’s ex Jenny Shimizu reveals jokes about late-night European romances

Jenny Shimizu reflects on romance with Madonna.

Model Jenny Shimizu has provided a rare glimpse into her passionate romance with Madonna, joking that she felt like "a high-class hooker" during their steamy affair.

In the Disney+ documentary In Vogue: The 90s, which revisits the stars who defined the iconic decade, Shimizu opens up about her whirlwind relationship with the pop icon, 66.

In the final episode of the series, Shimizu reveals she was romantically involved with Madonna at the same time she was dating Angelina Jolie.

She fondly recalls flying across Europe for late-night rendezvous with the superstar, offering a candid look at their intense and unforgettable connection.

Recalling one memorable occasion, Shimizu said, "I mean, you’re not going to say no to Madonna in the 90s. It felt like being a high-class hooker, because it was! I’d get a call asking if I could meet her in Paris after finishing a show in Milan, and I’d be on the next flight.

I’d land, go to the Ritz at 4 a.m., spend the night with her, and fly back to Milan for my next show."

Shimizu, who married her wife Michelle Harper in 2014, also reflected on the deeper connection she shared with Madonna, writing in her 2023 memoir that their relationship was rooted in physical intensity rather than emotional bonds.

"It wasn’t about an emotional connection—it was about taking each other to the heights of sexual ecstasy. I loved being at her beck and call, ready whenever she wanted," she shared.