Justin Timberlake in deep waters after new backlash

Justin Timberlake comes under fire after first media appearance since legal trial

Justin Timberlake envoked a passionate response from audience, as he made his first media appearance after drunk driving plea deal was finalised.

The Friends with Benefits actor, who has recently faced legal charges for his risky stunt, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on September 16.

However, the 43-year-old actor's trouble does not seem to end any time soon as he is being bashed on the internet for not mentioning the driving case during his appearance on the talk show.

The talk show host Fallon, and Timberlake have reportedly been long-time friends, and had a light-hearted discussion about the singer’s upcoming Christmas album, and his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

Notably, the conversation steered clear of any reference to the singer’s driving case, which was critcised by the audience.

A social media user, took to X, formerly Twitter, and expressed his disappointment, writing,

“Justin Timberlake being on Jimmy Fallon with no shame and getting off with basicly (sic) a parking ticket is privilege at it's finest!! #FallonTonight.”

The tweet was supported by other netizens slamming the singer in the comments section of the official talk show account.

“Make sure he doesn't drive himself,” one comment read, following by a long thread of comments mocking the Cry Me a River singer.

Timberlake, who previously remained in headlines due to his controversial Super Bowl performance with Britney Spears, was arrested on June 18, when police found him smelling of alcohol, after running across a stop sign in the village center in his BMW.

