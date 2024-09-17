James Cameron's first non-Avatar film in over 25 years revealed

Renowned filmmaker James Cameron has acquired the rights to Charles Pellegrino's upcoming book, Ghosts Of Hiroshima, with plans to direct a feature film adaptation.



The book, scheduled for release in August 2025 by Blackstone Publishing, follows Pellegrino's 2015 work, Last Train From Hiroshima.

Cameron's film will draw from both books, focusing on the extraordinary true story of Tsutomu Yamaguchi, who miraculously survived both atomic bombs dropped on Japan during World War II.

Yamaguchi, then 29, was in Hiroshima on August 6 when the American military bombed the city. He returned to Nagasaki by train the next day, only to survive the second bombing on August 9.

The atomic bombings resulted in an estimated 110,000 to 210,000 fatalities.

This project marks Cameron's first non-Avatar film since 1997's Titanic. He is currently immersed in Avatar: Fire & Ash (December 2025) and has two additional Avatar films in development, though he may step back from directing them.

Shane Salerno of The Story Factory represents Pellegrino and has collaborated with Cameron as a co-writer on the Avatar sequels.