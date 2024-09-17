Taylor Swift excites fans with telling gesture as Travis Kelce awaits nod

American pop superstar Taylor Swift once again left fans speculating about her next move with meaningful gesture after winning VMAs.

The 34-year-old dropped jaws with her stunning appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards, hinting at her next plan with her chic outfit.

Meanwhile, the Tortured Poets Department singer's boyfriend Travis Kelce is said to be keenly awaiting green light from the singer, to take the next step in their whirlwand romance.

The Love Story songstress arrived at the MTV Video Music Awards in a customized yellow plaid ensemble, paired with a corset, by Dior.

Allan Cumming, who's known for his signature Tartan print looks, was quick to point out the similarity between his style and Swift’s outfit of choice.

Later, on Sunday, the 59-year-old actor sported the same pattern in different colours, paying a tribute to his Scottish culture, at the Emmy Awards.

Commenting on the Eras Tour performer’s VMAs look, the Traitors host joked, “The b--ch stole my look,” in conversation with People Magazine.

He revealed that he had already planned a look for the next season of the show, “that’s very similar, but I think it’s hilarious that so many people said ‘Taylor Swift looks like Alan Cumming,’ which is a sentence I never thought I would hear.”

The X-Men actor later took to Instagram, and jokingly called Swift out by posting a meme which features the Fortnight songstress and Cumming, side by side, in their strikingly similar outfits.

“I’m Taylor Swift and welcome to The Traitorsssss,” the text on the picture reads.

Cumming captioned the post, “Ahem, @taylorswift.”

Fans jumped to support Cumming in his theory, with one of them writing, “This was my first thought you’re her style inspo.”

While another raised the question, “So the Easter egg she had with that outfit is that she is a contestant on an upcoming season?”

The 14-times Grammy winning popstar has not responded to the post yet.