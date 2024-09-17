Cardi B promotes positive, achievable postpartum approach

Cardi B, 31, has shared her approach to postpartum recovery after welcoming her third child, revealing a shift in mindset.

Responding to a fan on X, Cardi emphasised her focus on self-care and moderation.

"I’m not doing heavy lifting, no muscle straining, squatting none of that… just cardio. Sometimes to avoid postpartum depression you gotta keep your mind busy and for me that’s work and staying active…," she wrote.

Cardi, mom to Wave (3), Kulture (6), and her newborn, addressed critics who previously scrutinized her pregnancy weight gain.

"Now y'all fake concerned and wanna talk about pressure??? Y’all said I was pregnant to avoid working now that you see I’m still at it it’s something else?? So yeah I’m taking this personal but its FOR ME because either way y’all are gonna have something to say," she expressed.

A fan clarified their intention was to comment on "society’s expectations of women and 'snap back' culture," prompting Cardi's agreement.

"Totally babe!!" Cardi responded. "And I do agree about society and pressure…I just was never the type to care about snap back after birth."

Refinery29 defines "snap back" culture as celebrating new parents who quickly regain their pre-pregnancy physique.

Cardi shared workout videos on Instagram, showcasing her stair master routine.

"Big thirty minutes on the stair master.....ITS PERSONAL!!!! Do you know you got 30 minutes? YAAAAASSSS THIRTY THIRTY," she captioned.