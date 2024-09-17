Gina Torres gives blessing to 'Suits' spinoff starring Stephen Amell

The actress, 55, expressed how amazing it is that the show has ‘found another pair of legs’

Gina Torres has given her blessings for the upcoming Suits spinoff starring Stephen Amell.

While walking the red carpet at the 2024 Emmys, the 55-year-old actress stopped for a chat with People Magazine and shared her thoughts on the legal drama’s new chapter entitled Suits: L.A.

“It’s L.A., I think it’s fantastic,” Torres said. “I hope they have a successful and as long a run as we did.”

Torres reflected on her time on Suits, which ran for nine seasons and inspired her own spinoff, Pearson. “It was incredible to be a part of that show,” she said. “It’s even more amazing that it’s found another pair of legs... There are just great actors, great stories.”

The original Suits series aired from 2011 to 2019, starring Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Rick Hoffman, Meghan Markle, and Sarah Rafferty.

Torres, who played powerhouse lawyer Jessica Pearson, is looking forward to the new series, Suits: L.A., which will star Arrow actor Stephen Amell as Ted Black, a former prosecutor-turned-entertainment lawyer.

The upcoming series, produced by Suits creator Aaron Korsh, promises to deliver more legal drama and gripping storylines, focusing on the most powerful clients in Hollywood.