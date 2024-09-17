Netflix: ‘Emily in Paris’ gets renewal for Season 5 at streaming platform

Lily Collins’ Emily in Paris gets renewed for season 5 on Netflix

Lily Collins’ Emily in Paris has been renewed for a season 5 on Netflix.



The hit series by creator Darren Star starring Collins in lead will not end its journey on the streaming platform after season 4, as Netflix announced its return for another season in addition to both, Collins and Star’s confirmation on Monday in a surprise announcement.

Rome will continue to be the centre of adventures for Collins’ Emily.

“We’re thrilled with the incredible response to this season of Emily in Paris and excited to return for a fifth to continue Emily’s adventures in Rome and Paris!” the showrunner Darren Star told Netflix’s Tudum.

The lead actress, who shared the news with Good Morning America, also took to Instagram to tease the return with a reel, in which she is saying, “There’s no place like Rome.”

The renewal comes a few days after the Part 2 debut of season four on Sept. 12.

The end of season 4 saw the show’s Agence Grateau starting an office in Rome, which Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) prefers Emily (Collins) to run, giving her an excuse to stay in Italy near her new beau, Marcello Muratori (Eugenio Franceschini).

“Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance,” Collins told Tudum.

“We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time.”