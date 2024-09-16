Jennifer Garner's beau John Miller 'understands' relationship with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner has been dating John Miller since 2018

Jennifer Garner’s relationship with John Miller remains strong, despite rumours of tension over her co-parenting with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Recent reports suggested a growing "divide" between Garner, 52, and Miller, 46, as she spends more time with Affleck and their three children. However, a source told People Magazine that there’s no trouble between the couple, only love and support.

"She loves [Miller]," the insider told the outlet, adding that the lovebirds spent the weekend together while Affleck watched the kids, Finn, 15, and Samuel, 12. Their eldest, Violet, 18, is currently attending Yale University.

"They are serious. He's also a co-parent and understands her priority," the source added, describing Garner and Miller's relationship as "fun and easy-going," with Garner feeling "very happy."

Miller, an attorney and the CEO of CaliBurger, first connected with the Alias actress back in 2018, shortly after her divorce from Affleck. The couple briefly broke up in 2020 but rekindled their romance in 2022.

Miller shares a daughter, also named Violet, with his ex-wife Caroline Campbell. Their divorce was finalised the same year as Garner’s.