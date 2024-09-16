Jennifer Garner's beau John Miller 'understands' relationship with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner’s relationship with John Miller remains strong, despite rumours of tension over her co-parenting with ex-husband Ben Affleck.
Recent reports suggested a growing "divide" between Garner, 52, and Miller, 46, as she spends more time with Affleck and their three children. However, a source told People Magazine that there’s no trouble between the couple, only love and support.
"She loves [Miller]," the insider told the outlet, adding that the lovebirds spent the weekend together while Affleck watched the kids, Finn, 15, and Samuel, 12. Their eldest, Violet, 18, is currently attending Yale University.
"They are serious. He's also a co-parent and understands her priority," the source added, describing Garner and Miller's relationship as "fun and easy-going," with Garner feeling "very happy."
Miller, an attorney and the CEO of CaliBurger, first connected with the Alias actress back in 2018, shortly after her divorce from Affleck. The couple briefly broke up in 2020 but rekindled their romance in 2022.
Miller shares a daughter, also named Violet, with his ex-wife Caroline Campbell. Their divorce was finalised the same year as Garner’s.
King Charles leaves Prince William upset for his brother Prince Andrew with new move
Emily Gold found dead weeks after delivering a spectacular performance
Cardi B opens up on postpartum journey, shuts down 'snap back' culture
Emmys 2024: Selena Gomez goes viral for her suprising move at star-studded award show
Emily Blunt reunites with Disney for 'Devil Wears Prada' sequel
Jennifer Aniston was nominated in Outstanding Lead Actress category for drama The Morning Show