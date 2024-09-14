Ben Affleck forced to ‘halt dating plans’ after Jennifer Lopez’s threat

Ben Affleck, who is heading for a divorce with estranged wife Jennifer Lopez, is growing frustrated as he is still under the influence of the popstar.

The Batman actor, desperately itching to have fun, has to tread wisely as he manoeuvres their divorce settlement and public image, or all hell may break loose from Lopez’s

According to a source cited by InTouch, Affleck is “living in fear” of Lopez as “there’s no prenup, the divorce, and how smoothly it goes, is going to depend on them playing nice.”

Affleck has “no choice but to try and be as civilised with J. Lo as possible.”

Soon after the divorce news came out to the press, Affleck was rumoured to be dating Robert F. Kennedy’s daughter Kathleen “Kick” Kennedy.

The Air director made “such a big point” to “deny” the dating rumours and was forced to put other dating plans on “halt” due to ongoing divorce settlement.

“The frustration with that from his point of view is that he’s being held back from having fun and enjoying himself because he can’t risk pissing J. Lo off,” the insider told the outlet.

“His big complaint in their marriage was how controlling she was, so you can just imagine how upsetting it is for him that she’s essentially still controlling him.”

The insider says Ben is “basically” at Jen’s “mercy,” adding, “If he doesn’t behave the way she wants, she’ll sink her fangs in and make it all that much more miserable.”

Affleck and Lopez, who had rekindled their romance after nearly two decades, ended their marriage after two years.