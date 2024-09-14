Royal family shares new video with major update on Sophie's role

King Charles III's office has released a very meaningful video about Duchess Sophie's key role as London Fashion Week begins.
The Duchess of Edinburgh looks youthful in stunning outfit as she wore sassy flared trousers by Victoria Beckham to attended a prestigious fashion event in London.
The royal family's official social media accounts shared the video of the 59-year-old's latest outing with a heartwarming message to the winners with a separate tribute to the Duchess for her role.
The video was captioned: "Congratulations to @StevenStokeyDaley - the 2024 winner of the @BritishFashionCouncil Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design!"
It added: "The Duchess of Edinburgh presented the prize to Steven at Burlington House yesterday, as London Fashion Week begins."
The Palace continued: "The award, which was first presented by Her late Majesty in 2018, recognises the role the fashion industry plays in society and spotlights talented young designers who are making a difference.
"Good luck to everyone involved in London Fashion Week!"
The mother-of-two turned heads at the British Fashion Council event at Burlington House as she embraced the autumnal colour of the season, burgundy, in a swish maroon silk short by Frame, as well as coordinating pumps in the same tone by Jimmy Choo.
She also sent a message to Meghan and Harry by wearing incredible trousers. They were by none other than Victoria Beckham and are known as the 'Alina Jacquard Wide-Leg Trousers.'
Kate Middleton is in for disappointment as Prince William stands his ground over major issue
Diddy faces new scrutiny amidst Eminem's murder accusations and abuse allegations
Prince Harry is all set to celebrate his 40th birthday on September 15
Netflix announced that 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3 production has been wrapped up
Kelly Clarkson believes awards aren't everything: 'The real win is the music'
Jennifer Aniston’s 'Friends' character gets special nod from Selena Gomez