Taylor Swift drops big hint of Travis Kelce's presence in 'Fortnight'

Taylor Swift fans spot Travis’s giggles in Fortnight’s off the record

Taylor Swift hinted at Travis Kelce's presence on the sets of Fortnight in her heartfelt speech at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

The Bad Blood singer, who celebrated her historic win at VMAs, has showered praises on her beau for being 'magical' during the shoot of her newly released music video.

The songstress expressed her love for Travis and said, "Everything this man touches turns into happiness and fun and magic, and I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot because I’ll always remember that."

Following, Taylor’s winning speech, netizens started debating how they missed the 34-year-old athlete's presence in behind-the-scenes of Fortnight.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Swifties claimed that they heard Kansas City Chief tight end’s laugh in some behind-the-scenes of the music video.

One fan commented, "IS THAT TRAVIS’ LAUGH???" "HOW DID WE NOT CATCH IT."

"Someone pointed out that the laugh when the glass doesn’t break sounds like Travis…. like I don’t want to be that delusional but it does kinda sound like him?" another fan penned.

It is pertinent to mention that Swift recently bagged seven awards at VMAs, including the two biggest trophies of the night, Artist and Video of the Year, surpassing Beyoncé as the VMA biggest winner of all time.