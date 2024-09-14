Royal family to initiate peace talks with Prince Harry on Duke's birthday?

Prince Harry received heartbreaking news from Buckingham Palace just a day before the Duke's 40th birthday celebration.



According to a royal commentator, the key members of the Firm might not 'trust' back the Duke of Sussex, making his royal return chances quite low.

ITV's royal correspondent Chris Ship claimed that Harry's relationship with King Charles, Prince William and the rest of his family seems "more fractured than ever."

During a conversation in the Talking Royals podcast, he said, "How can members of the Royal Family trust Harry if they have private conversations about him?"

"There's not another book planned I don't think but would they think 'if I say this to you, are you going to write about this in a book or are you going to tell Netflix about this one or two years down the line?'" the royal expert added.

It is important to note that since his exit from the royal family in 2020, Harry ruined his relationship with the royals with public attacks on them in his bombshell memoir Spare and inappropriate comments in various interviews.

Now, as the Duke is approaching his milestone birthday, he seemingly hinted at making peace with his family by saying to BBC, "Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world."

However, the key members of the royal family might not accept Harry's offer due to his previous stunts which left the Firm hurt and disappointed.