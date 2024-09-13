Justin Timberlake arrives in Sag Harbor Court to plead guilty to DWI charge

Justin Timberlake accepts DWAI plea deal.

Justin Timberlake appeared in Sag Harbor court today to finalize his plea deal following his June 18 drunk driving arrest in the Hamptons.

The singer, dressed in a black cardigan, black tee, khaki pants, red-tinted sunglasses, and a double-stranded pearl necklace, accepted a plea deal that includes a $500 fine.

He was initially charged with Driving While Intoxicated (DWI), will now plead guilty to Driving While Ability Impaired (DWAI) to avoid a drunk driving charge.

The star has also committed to producing a public service video for Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) as part of his plea agreement.

In a bid to move forward, Timberlake expressed his intention to focus on his family three months after the incident, aiming to put this chapter behind him.

A source close to the singer revealed to People on Thursday, "Timberlake is a family man, and this is his focus. He accepted a plea deal because he wants to move on."

The insider added that the court case has been a significant distraction for him, who is keen to shield his family from the fallout.

Although Justin has avoided a drunk driving charge by pleading guilty to Driving While Ability Impaired (DWAI), his license was suspended last month in New York.

The source emphasized, "It’s not like he’s getting off completely—his license is still suspended."