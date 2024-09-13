Justin Bieber wants to fix old rivalry with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber wants to fix old rivalry with ex-fiancé Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber is reportedly deciding to bring positive change in his personality after embracing fatherhood.



The Baby singer seemingly expressed his desire to mend a years-long rift with his former girlfriend Selena Gomez.



According to Life & Style magazine, "Justin has totally mellowed out, he’s got nothing but peace and love for everybody and he has a checklist of people he wants to make peace with."

The source shared that the globally acclaimed singer now wanted to change himself after the arrival of his son Baby Blues Jack with Hailey Bieber.

It is important to mention that Justin was involved in multiple feuds with numerous celebrities apart from Selena.

Interestingly, it included big names in Hollywood such as Taylor Swift, Seth Rogen, Orlando Bloom, Bill Clinton, Patrick Carney and Drake Bell.

An insider shared, "He regrets a lot of the things he did and said in the past, looking back he says it was out of immaturity and he wants to make it right."

For the unversed, the Never Say Never singer tied the knot with supermodel Hailey Bieber in 2018 and the couple welcomed their first baby Jack Bieber on August 22, 2024.

