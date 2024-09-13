Usher supports new parents Justin Bieber, Hailey: 'Savour this moment'

Usher and Justin collaborated on Somebody to Love in 2010

Usher offered heart warming advice to his friend Justin Bieber, who has entered parenthood after welcoming a son with his wife, Hailey.



During an interview with E! News, the father of four was asked how he takes time to meet his family while on tour.

"I get weekends to see the kids," the Grammy winning artist shared. "Every day I try to you know talk with them before bedtime."

"They can come in on Friday and we have fun on Saturday Sunday," presumably referring to his two sons, whom he shares with ex-wife.

Usher, 45, welcomed two sons Usher "Cinco" V, 16, and Naviyd Ely, 15, with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster, as well as three-year-old Sovereign Bo, and two-year-old Sire Castrello, with his wife, Jenn Goicoechea.

Speaking of kids the interviewer reminded Usher that Justin, with whom he collaborated in 2010 on Somebody to Love, has recently become a father so is there any advice he would want to give, to which the Yeah! hitmaker says "just enjoy this moment."

"Savour these moments between the first and the third Months," Usher added seemingly after reminiscing his time with kids, "Oh my God it's the magic moments."

Justin, 30, and Hailey, 27, announced on Instagram that they have welcomed a son, Jack Blues Bieber, on August 23.