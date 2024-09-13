Ben Affleck decides to reunite with Jennifer Lopez for special cause

Ben Affleck is reportedly aiming to settle his feud with Jennifer Lopez for a special reason.

As reported by In Touch magazine, the Gone Girl actor has been planning to support the team of his newly produced film Unstoppable, which also starred his now-estranged wife.

For the unversed, Affleck and Lopez have worked together in this new sports drama before their marital woes.

An insider shared, "Right now, Ben plans to support the movie, no matter what’s going on with him and Jennifer."

They are business people first, and they’re both committed to supporting this film, even if they’re not committed to their marriage," the source claimed.

It is important to mention that Affleck has skipped the premiere night of Unstoppable which took place at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6.

Whereas, the Marry Me actress attended the star-studded event along with Affleck's best friend and co-producer of the movie, Matt Damon and other cast of the film.

For the unversed, JLo filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20, 2024, after secretly tying the knot in 2022.