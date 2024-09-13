Dua Lipa delights fans with much-awaited announcement

Dua Lipa has delighted fans as she announced her 2025 Radical Optimism tour. The singer is set to headline Anfield Stadium next summer as part of her global tour.
Turning to her Instagram, Dua Lipa shared her excitement for the upcoming tour, saying: "Radical Optimism tour 2025!! They said they 'miss 2022 Dua'. Well I'll be hauling ass for the foreseeable and I can't wait to bring this show to you!!"
Fans matched the popstar's enthusiasmin the comments section, with one writing, "I can’t believe it’s finally happening."
The three times Grammy winner is set to fly across the world and leave her fans starstruck. She has planned to hold 40 shows across Australia, New Zealand, North America, Europe, and the UK next year.
After her electric Glastonbury set this summer, The seven times BRIT award winner immediately sold out two consecutive nights at London's iconic Wembley Stadium set for June 2025.
The One Kiss singer has also teased more dates to be announced, leaving wide-eyed fans with more excitement.
