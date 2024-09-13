Taylor Swift receives fellow musician's support amid Elon Musk controversy

Taylor Swift garnered support from fellow singer Azealia Banks after Elon Musk's 'derogatory' remarks about the globally known pop star.

For the unversed, the billionaire tech tycoon reacted to the Bad Blood singer's recent endorsement post for Kamala Harris on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Musk wrote, "Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life."

Musk has been facing severe backlash over his misogynist remarks on social media. Several public figures, including Banks, called out the businessman for publicly humiliating the musician.

The American rapper penned, "Nah this is actual sexual harassment. Taylor should flex on his a** and sue him for loads of cash and level up to be the most undefeatable richest woman in the history of music. Take his f***ing money taylorrrrrrr!!!!"

On the other hand, the Cruel Summer vocalist turned a deaf ear towards the public stunt pulled off by Musk as the musician has been busy celebrating her record-breaking win at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

For the unversed, the 34-year-old songstress bagged seven awards, including the two biggest trophies of the night, Artist and Video of the Year, surpassing Beyoncé as the VMA biggest winner of all time.