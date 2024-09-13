Prince William celebrates big win ahead of Prince Harry’s 40th birthday

Prince William has received huge support from a key figure just days before his estranged brother Prince Harry's milestone birthday.



The Prince of Wales delivered a memorable speech during the Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Air Force College in Cranwell, Lincolnshire.



The future King said, "We live in a time of change and uncertainty, and you, as the future of the Royal Air Force, are the ones who will ensure that we are able to adapt and face future threats."



According to Ths Sun, William and Harry's late mother Princess Diana's sister Lady Sarah McCorquodale attended the event to support her nephew.

It is important to mention that the Duke of Sussex is also on good talking terms with his late mom's side of the family, however, her aunt's recent move could hurt the former working royal.

In 2020, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle left the royal family. Since then, the couple living in Montecito has often been in the news for making negative remarks about key members of the royal family.

Notably, the Duke's ruined relationship with his father King Charles and his brother has not been settled till today.