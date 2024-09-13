Jason Kelce makes surprising comments on Taylor Swift's career after VMA wins

Jason Kelce compares Taylor Swift to the biggest stars in the music industry

Taylor Swift, who's making headlines for her whirlwind romance with Travis Kelce, has found another fan in her boyfriend's family.

Travis Kelce's brother, Jason could not hold back from singing Taylor’s praises on the 94WIP Morning Show, revealing some new details about the popstar's career.

While talking about the Anti-hero hitmaker’s seven awards at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, on Thursday, former athlete Jason applauded Taylor's all-rounding career, “She is just so talented it’s ridiculous. Not only as a singer, a songwriter, production-wise, she’s so involved in every facet of it.”

The 36-year-old compared the singer's career to the legends of music industry, “When I think of the big names in music that have sustained [their careers] over such a long time the way she has, it feels like all of them kind of get to that [point]. She’s at that, like, Bruce Springsteen [level].”

Admiring Taylor’s multiple professional roles, he said “A lot of these guys, they were great artists, and that’s what the profession is, but when you can be the great artist as well as the great business manager as well as the great producer — when you wear all of those hats — it’s just remarkable to me that she can do all of that.”

Jason admitted that being related to the Blank Space songstress can be “a lot” at times due to the public attention that comes with it. He has personally witnessed a changed in his life since getting to know her in 2023, when Travis and Taylor started dating.

“There’s a lot of people paying attention at all times which is positive and negative at times,” he added.

“When you’re trying to be private and live your life, it can be overwhelming. But I think that she’s built up such a fan base and a contingency and an amount of people that really, really just love her.”

The Eras Tour performer, who is currently on a break after completing the European leg of her tour, won seven awards at the VMAs last night.