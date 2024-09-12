 
September 12, 2024
Entertainment

Cardi B announces birth of baby no.3 with estranged husband Offset

Cardi B shared photos from the hospital, with Offset and their other children present, to her Instagram

By Web Desk
September 12, 2024
Cardi B gave birth to her third child on September 7, 2024, a month after filing for divorce from Offset
Cardi B has expanded her family, welcoming her third child with estranged husband Offset.

The couple — who already share 6-year-old daughter Kulture and 2-year-old son Wave — announced the arrival of their family’s newest addition on Thursday, September 12.

On September 12, the Bodack Yellow rapper shared photos of their hospital visit on Instagram, celebrating the birth date of September 7, 2024.

The rapper’s post, which includes a glimpse of their bundle of joy, was accompanied by a heartfelt caption: "The prettiest lil thing."