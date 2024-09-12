Prince William's beard style sends fans into tizzy, declaring him ultimate crush

Prince William rivets attention at Sovereign’s Parade, representing the King.

Royal fans are abuzz after Prince William made a striking appearance at an official engagement today, sporting a fresh beard and military uniform.

The Prince of Wales mesmerized admirers as he attended the Sovereign’s Parade at the Royal Air Force College in Cranwell on Thursday, representing His Majesty The King.

The parade celebrated graduates from the Commissioned Warrant Officers Course and Modular Initial Officer Training Course.

On X, royal enthusiasts were quick to shower praise on William's new look, with one fan exclaiming, "Look at my man! KING VIBES."

One fan gushed, "Prince William is definitely giving off major King vibes today. The beard and uniform combination is striking.

We can only imagine the proud, beaming smile Princess Catherine had as he headed out for his engagement at RAF Cranwell."

The Prince first debuted his beard this summer during a video message to UK athletes ahead of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Since then, William has brought his new look to several official engagements, including a recent visit to Wales, with fans continually expressing their enthusiasm for his regal appearance.