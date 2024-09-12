John Travolta expresses fondness for ‘gorgeous’ Margot Robbie

John Travolta gushes over ‘gorgeous’ Margot Robbie

John Travolta has recently expressed his fondness for Barbie star Margot Robbie during Beyond the Sale podcast.



“Margot Robbie...oh my god, one can only dream,” said the Cash Out actor when asked about his dream co-star in a yet-to-be broadcast interview.

John admitted, “I just love her and she was in one of my favourite series called Pan Am.”

The Babylon actress got the opportunity to play a role in the American airline drama after moving to Hollywood following a four-year run on Australian soap staple Neighbours.

Margot has since gone to do amazing roles in a series of movies including The Wolf of Wall Street, The Big Short and many others.

Elsewhere in the interview, John recalled, “I met her for the first time at the Oscars two years ago and I said, ‘I saw your series Pan Am, you know, it was so good, you were so good, I heard you always wanted to be a flight attendant?’”

“She said, ‘No! I always wanted to be a pilot!’ and I said, ‘Really, that's really interesting,’” remarked the 70-year-old.

However, John did highlight a blunder in one of Margot’s movies.

“I said, ‘You know in your movie [Once Upon A Time In Hollywood] there was a mistake in it,’” continued the Mob Land actor.

John mentioned, “The Pan Am 747 didn't start service until January '70, but (the movie is set in) the fall of '69, and Leo DiCaprio is flying to Europe in a 747 - it wouldn't have been possible.”

In the end, the actor added, “Margot wanted to be a pilot and, she's gorgeous, just breathtaking.”