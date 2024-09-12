Camila Cabello delivers explosive performance of 'Godspeed' at 2024 VMAs

Camila Cabello delivered a powerful performance at the 2024 MTV VMAs, debuting her latest single Godspeed at the awards show held at New York's UBS Arena on Wednesday, September 11.



The performance began with a clip of Cabello performing June Gloom from her C,XOXO album, but it was revealed to be playing on a laptop as she emerged in a white dress with long brunette locks and bangs.

Cabello stood alone in a clear booth with a camera as she sang the ballad, surrounded by balaclava-clad women holding bats and crow bars, seemingly ready to smash the walls.

At the end, she smashed the laptop on the ground, left the booth, and joined the dancers to finish the song.

The singer was one of many performers at this year's VMAs, including Chappell Roan, Katy Perry, Anitta, Karol G, Shawn Mendes, Eminem, Sabrina Carpenter, GloRilla, Rauw Alejandro, Halsey, Lenny Kravitz, Lisa, Megan Thee Stallion, and Benson Boone.

Katy Perry is this year's video vanguard award recipient and is set to perform a medley of her biggest hits.

She is returning to the VMAs for a third time after releasing C,XOXO in June and received two nominations: best pop and best trending video for I Luv It with Playboi Carti. She recently released the Magic City Edition of her latest LP, featuring four new songs including Godspeed.

“i wish you well, but far away from me,” Cabello captioned a video on social media featuring the song. In a second post about the record's deluxe edition, she wrote: “Always more stories to tell. Some new songs for your night in Magic City."