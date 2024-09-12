Real reason behind Aubrey Plaza choosing daring dress at SAG Awards

Aubrey Plaza recently appeared on Sirius XM's Howard Stern Show, where she discussed her memorable bronze sequin Michael Kors gown at the 2023 SAG Awards.

The dress featured a front-center cutout and crisscross neckline, showcasing her toned midriff.

Plaza shared that she didn't think twice about wearing the dress, saying, "They just gave me that dress, and I put it on. I wasn't really thinking about it so much. I swear to God."

When asked if she considered covering up, Plaza replied, "My b**bs aren't really like... If I had giant knockers, maybe I'd be like, 'Whoa. I gotta keep these things...,' "

She added that she didn't understand the online buzz about her dress, wondering:

"Is this different from any other dress I wear? I didn't think that dress specifically was like, 'Woo. Check it out. I'm gonna really make a splash here with this underboob. ' "

Plaza's stylist, Jessica Paster, had previously defended the dress, saying, "Did 7 fittings .. for real … I wanted underb**b."

During the radio show appearance, Plaza also discussed her role in the upcoming Francis Ford Coppola film Megalopolis.

"I thought, 'How am I on his radar?' And then I never thought I would actually get that part... I was like, 'Well, I'll do the meeting, of course,' but I didn't think I was going to get the part, and I was actually shocked when I got it."