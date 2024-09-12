Adam Sandler shares major update about Happy Gilmore 2

Adam Sandler dishes out details about Happy Gilmore 2

Adam Sandler reveals Happy Gilmore 2’s production has just begun.



On September 9, Netflix confirmed that Kyle Newachek, who directed Adam in Murder Mystery, will helm the movie, which are written by Adam and Tim Herlihy.

Sharing a peek into Adam’s costume from the upcoming sequel, Netflix captioned it, “Happy Gilmore 2 is officially in production.

The Blended actor posted the look on Instagram, writing, “It ain’t over. The way I see it… we’ve only just begun.”

In 1996, Happy Gilmore reportedly grossed $41 million worldwide on a production budget of $12 million and remained one of Adam’s most popular movies.

Rumours of the sequel first surfaced earlier in March when McDonald said Adam had written and shown him a draft for the sequel.

“I saw Adam about two weeks ago, and he says to me, ‘McDonald, you’re gonna love this,’” said McDonald in a radio interview on Audacy’s 92.3 The Fan.

He stated, “Adam shows me the first draft of Happy Gilmore 2. I thought, ‘Well, that would be awesome.’ So, it’s in the works. Fans demand it, dammit!”

Meanwhile, there’s no information yet on which of the movie’s other stars will make a comeback for the sequel or when it will be released.