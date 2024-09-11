Queen Elizabeth's new statue irks fans

A brand new bronze statue of late Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip has triggered new debate on social media.

The statue - which also features the late monarch's corgis - has brutally been mocked, with one saying: "Whoever signed that off needs their eyes tested".



The piece - created by north Belfast artist Anto Brennan - was unveiled in Antrim Castle Gardens on Saturday but since then it has sparked reactions from fans.

Vera McWilliam, Antrim and Newtownabbey councillor, said: "We have to be honest, it does not resemble the queen in any shape or form," according to the BBC.



Richard reportedly shared his thoughts after going to visit the statue with his wife, saying: "Whoever signed that off needs their eyes tested. It's not good.

He added: "I would take it away. It doesn’t do anything in memory for Her Majesty, so definitely I would remove it."

Alejandro, from London, said: "As it is in her memory I guess it is a good thing but it doesn’t look like her. The dogs and Prince Philip look nice, but the queen, it doesn’t look like her.”

Another added: "something not right about her upper body posture".



Pictures of the sculpture have posted on Facebook by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council - but comments have now been turned off after a debate began.