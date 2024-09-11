Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton will be moms in 'One Tree Hill' reboot

Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton played best friends Brooke Davis and Peyton Sawyer

One Tree Hill fans will finally get to see childhood best friends Brooke Davis and Peyton Sawyer be mothers in the highly anticipated reboot.

While viewers caught brief glimpses of Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton’s characters stepping into motherhood, the upcoming reboot will dive deeper into their roles as moms, per actress Jana Kramer, who joined the cast from season 7 as Alex Dupré.

Discussing the reboot announced in August 2024, Kramer revealed, “I think their characters are coming back as moms.”

As for her own return, Kramer hinted at the possibility. “I had spoken to Hilarie about Alex making an appearance,” she shared. “We had discussed it before the news broke… and I’d love to sign up for that.”

Bush, Burton, and Kramer’s time on the series didn’t overlap, as Kramer joined in season 7 after Burton and Chad Michael Murray, who played Lucas Scott, left the show.

While few details are known about the Netflix reboot, it’s confirmed that Bush, Burton, and former co-star Danneel Ackles will serve as executive producers, with Ackles’ husband Jensen Ackles also on board, according to Variety. Fans can’t wait to see what this reboot has in store!