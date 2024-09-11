Sir Keir Starmer, Rishi Sunak react to Princess Kate's 'scary' cancer journey

The Princess of Wales has finished her chemotherapy treatment

Princess Kate was honoured by Sir Keir Starmer with a heartfelt tribute during today's Prime Minister's Questions.

Earlier this week, the Princess of Wales announced that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment. Following a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, the Prime Minister also extended his well wishes to Princess Kate, reported GB News.

Starmer said: "I know the whole house will join me in sending our best wishes to the Princess of Wales, as she completes her treatment."

The Leader of the Opposition, Rishi Sunak, also offered his best wishes to Kate.

He added: "Can I join the Prime Minister in his words about Her Late Majesty The Queen, but also in his words about the Princess of Wales.

"She's been in the thoughts of everyone across the country and I know everyone in the house will be delighted and relieved at the progress she has made."

In March, Princess Kate announced she was beginning a course of preventative chemotherapy after pre-cancerous cells were discovered following abdominal surgery.

As a result, the mother-of-three withdrew entirely from public life, attending only two events in 2024: Trooping the Colour and the Wimbledon Men's final. On Monday, Kate shared a three-minute video announcing the completion of her chemotherapy treatment, while emphasizing that her journey to full recovery is still ongoing.

She said: “As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.

“The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.

“With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."

Kate added: “Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.

“I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."



