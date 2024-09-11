Prince Harry breaks King Charles heart with bombshell move

Prince Harry seemingly spoiled the special moments of the royal family with his surprising statement.



The Duke of Sussex was recently photographed alongside his wife Meghan Markle at an opening ceremony of a bookstore named Godmothers.

For the unversed, the bookstore is owned by the former working royals' good friends, literary agent Rudolph Rudolph Walsh and cosmetics star Victoria Jackson.

As reported by Town & Country, the name of the store is inspired by Harry's previous comment for Rudolph, Victoria and the renowned host Oprah Winfrey.

He called the trio his "fairy godmothers" during his own book party which took place in Beverley Hills.

Notably, Harry and Meghan exchanged warm hugs with the renowned host, who conducted their bombshell interview in 2021, leaving King Charles and the key royal members devastated by their revelations.

It is important to note that the Duke's comments will not sit well with the monarch as it scratch their old wounds.

Not only that, Harry's explosive memoir Spare was also displayed at the bookstore, further damaging his relationship with King Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton.