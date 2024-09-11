Taylor Swift shares meaningful message after Travis Kelce breakup drama

Taylor Swift issued a meaningful statement after Travis Kelce's breakup speculations.

On September 10, the globally known singer spoke about the importance of participating in the 2024 US elections.

Taking to Instagram, Swift publicly extended her strong support to Kamala Harris, competing against Donald Trump in the upcoming Presidential Elections.

The Bad Blood singer wrote, "I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes, I believe we need a warrior to champion them."

Swift hailed Harris for being a "steady-handed [and] gifted leader," adding, "I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos."

Moreover, the acclaimed musician urged her fans to conduct thorough research and vote for the right candidate.

Swift's new statement came after she and her boyfriend were dragged into a controversy about their romance.

For the unversed, a "fake" and "fabricated" document went viral on social media, claiming that the couple will part ways in the near future.

However, Swift and Kelce did not pay any heed to their split rumours as they were spotted in multiple PDA-filled outings.

On the work front, Swift is currently on a break from her much-hyped Eras Tour.