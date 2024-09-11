Kate Middleton’s gift to Prince William after cancer treatment laid bare

Kate Middleton had a special way to express her gratitude to Prince William following her nine-month cancer journey during which her husband’s support was “great source of comfort.”

The Prince of Wales, who had scaled back his royal duties to be with his family during this tough time, was rewarded immeasurably by the Princess of Wales.

As the Princess of Wales announced in a heartfelt video that she has completed her cancer treatment, a body language expert noted that Kate was quick to reciprocate William’s gesture towards her with a special gift.

“The main bulk of this video shows Kate not just surrounded by love and care but also offering it,” expert Judi James told The Mirror.

In “one of the most emotionally revealing glimpses of the royals,” James noted that Kate and William share “the profound depth of their love for each other at last and to allow us to see how surrounded and cocooned she is with love from her children and her parents.”

Highlighting a particular moment in the video, James suggested that while Kate had the support of William, she also supported him during this tough time.

“When she and William sit or lie on a blanket on the ground it’s her arm around his shoulder or her head higher as he falls in to kiss her cheek,” James described.

“Kate curls into William in a gesture of total adoration and he clasps both her hands and pats them in a gesture of reassurance but there are times when, in his shorts and sandals, he looks like a bigger version of George who hugs Kate in a cuddle as she kisses his head.”

Kate’s health update comes after she announced her shock cancer diagnosis in March 2023, just a month followed by King Charles’ cancer news.

In her video, Kate shared that while she has completed her treatment, her focus is on staying cancer free as she takes one day at a time.