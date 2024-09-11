Eminem drops bombshell in surprise update

Eminem shares new update on The Death of Slim Shady

Eminem is dropping another bombshell for his fans ahead of his MTV VMAs performance this week.

The rapper took to his Instagram on Tuesday, September 10, to announce a deluxe edition of his latest album, The Death of Slim Shady.

The expanded version, which is titled Expanded Mourner's Edition, is slated to release on Friday, September 13.

Eminem, who is regarded as among the greatest rappers of all time, playfully teased his fans with a trailer featuring the rapper walking into a store to casually pick up a carton of milk.

The 51-year-old wrote in the caption, "MISSING: SLIM SHADY ‼️ Have you seen him? #TheDeathOfSlimShady Expanded Mourner’s Edition drops this Friday the 13th..."

Fans thronged the comments section with heartfelt messages as they expressed excitement over his upcoming edition.

One fan commented, "Eminem is better than kendricklamar button >>>>>>>>"

Another chimed in, adding, "Better than any other rapper"

A third enthused, "THE PRODUCTION OF HIS LATEST SHORTFILMS HAS BEEN ACTUALLY SO GOOD IM GOING CRAZY"

The Godzilla singer's eagerly awaited album, The Death of Slim Shady, hit the shelves on July 12, 2024.