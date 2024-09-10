Sean 'Diddy' Combs ordered to pay $100 million in sexual assault case

Inmate Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith sued Combs for sexual assault in connection with a 1997 party

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been hit with a massive $100 million judgment in a sexual assault case.

The ruling came on Monday after Combs failed to respond to a lawsuit filed by inmate Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith, who was granted a temporary restraining order against the hip hop mogul last month, according to TMZ.

Cardello-Smith accused Combs of sexual assault in connection with a 1997 party in Detroit, claiming that the rapper offered him a spiked drink and later assaulted him. The inmate alleged that Combs made inappropriate advances, and he filed the lawsuit while serving time in prison.

When Combs missed the scheduled court hearing, Lenawee County Circuit Court Judge Anna Marie Anzalone awarded Cardello-Smith the full $100 million he sought. Combs is reportedly set to begin a payment plan of $10 million per month starting Oct. 1.

However, Combs’ lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, strongly denied the allegations, telling Page Six, "[Cardello-Smith] is a convicted felon and sexual predator... Mr. Combs has never heard of him, let alone been served with any lawsuit."

This judgement comes amid other legal troubles for Combs, including a high-profile lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in November 2023.Though they settled the lawsuit within a day, Combs was sued by multiple other accusers for sexual assault.