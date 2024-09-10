Jennifer Lopez had a 'deep conversation' with Matt Damon at TIFF

Jennifer Lopez is leaning on her friendship with Matt Damon amid her ongoing divorce from Ben Affleck.

Though Affleck himself was not present at the premiere of the trio’s new movie, Unstoppable, at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) over the weekend, JLo was seen sharing a sweet moment with his longtime close friend, Matt Damon.

An insider told People Magazine of their encounter that Lopez is "very close with Matt [Damon]" and "enjoyed spending time" with him during the event.

Following the premiere, the two were seen in a "deep conversation" at an afterparty held at EPOCH Bar & Kitchen Terrace at The Ritz-Carlton, chatting for over 20 minutes, according to a source. Damon’s wife, Luciana, and Unstoppable co-star Don Cheadle were also seated with them.

"Jen and Matt had a long, deep conversation," the insider shared, noting that they laughed, spoke seriously, and even clasped hands as they connected during the event.

The film tells the inspiring true story of wrestler Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg and went on to win an NCAA national championship. Lopez plays his mother, Judy Robles, in the film, which received a standing ovation at TIFF.