Prince William beams with joy as beloved Kate Middleton beats cancer

Prince William appeared relaxed and happy during his first public appearance after Princess Kate shared positive health update.

On Tuesday, the Prince of Wales arrived at Llanelli, a town in Wales as his beloved wife beat cancer.

The future King visited the Swiss Valley Community Primary School where he met the students, who participated in the 2024 Urdd Eisteddfod, aiming to promote Welsh culture and language.



In the shared photos on the official Instagram page of Prince and Princess of Wales, William was seen beaming with joy after Catherine shared that she completed chemotherapy.

Moreover, while meeting with the locals, William addressed Kate's new video by saying, "It’s good news but there is still a long way to go."

William wrote, "Hello, Llanelli! Great to be back in Wales. Thanks to the brilliant pupils of Swiss Valley Community Primary School, lovely to see you all."

The Prince of Wales has reportedly played a significant role in Kate's recovery with his support and care for his better half.