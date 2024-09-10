Blake Lively shares 'surprising' first response to 'It Ends With Us' drama

Blake Lively puts her foot down following It Ends With Us drama

Blake Lively is finally putting her foot down following It Ends With Us backlash.

The 37-year-old actress, who recently starred as Lily Bloom in Colleen Hoover’s adaptation of the same name, was reportedly ‘blindsided’ by the backlash she received for mishandling domestic violence while promoting the film.

A source opened up to People Magazine about the Gossip Girl star’s ‘tone-deaf’ approach, claiming that Lively was “pretty surprised at the backlash and drama. She initially felt very vulnerable and upset.”

The insider further added that the actress is still new to this ‘unfavorable’ light and is “just not used to this kind of drama.”

They said, “During the promotion of the movie, not one day went by when she was not in the news in an unfavourable light.”

Although Lively hasn't directly addressed the backlash she's faced over the past few months, she remains determined to continue her acting career with the same spirit, even when things seem to be getting 'out of control'.

The source confirmed that she “enjoys working and will continue to push forward projects that she’s excited about”.

This comes after she spoke out against domestic violence on her Instagram Stories earlier, prompting victims to take required steps to break the cycle.