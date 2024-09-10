King Charles receives good news from Montecito

King Charles III, who's celebrating Princess Kate's delightful announcement about her health, has also received a big news about his estranged son Prince Harry and his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are all set to bring smile to their grandfather King Charles as they geared up to celebrate major milestone for their beloved dad Prince Harry.

King Charles will surely be enjoying the moments of Harry's birthday with his grandchildren who will reportedly make contact with the monarch via zoom while attending a party to mark the Duke's auspicious occasion.

Harry, according to the source close to the Sussexes, "will celebrate the milestone occasion on Sunday and will host a party for family and friends at the mansion he shares with Meghan in Montecito, California."

"Harry could send a video of Archie and Lilibet's celebrations to King Charles." the source added.

"King Charles still loves his estranged son even after Harry's claims against the royal family. He will send a private message to the Duke on his big day," a separate royal source has claimed.

However, no members of the royal family are expected to attend the event in the US as Harry's relationship remains strained with senior members of the Firm.

It is to mention here that Harry's wife Meghan Markle received no public acknowledgement of her birthday from the royal family last month. The Duchess of Sussex turned 43 on August 4 and celebrated the birthday with Harry.