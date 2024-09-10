Dream Kardashian makes her aunt Kendall Jenner 'proud'

Kendall Jenner's seven-year-old niece, Dream Kardashian has recently made her aunt proud by marking her debut as a child model in New York Fashion Week on September 7, 2024.
According to The Mirror, the little member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan showcased her brilliant modelling skills just like her beloved aunt.
As per the reports, the seven-year-old rising star has walked for Zues & Lexi Kids at the Big Apple.
Notably, Dream has newly opened her Instagram account where she informed her fans about her presence in the show.
The little girl captioned her post, "Walking my first fashion show in NYC… I’m so excited. Thank you @zeusandlexikids."
Interestingly, the young girl’s account has reached millions of followers within just two days of its launch.
After the Dream's cat-walk, netizens showered love and praise on her talend. One fan commented, "Dream is a dream!!!"
Another fan chimed in, "Same way Kendall."
For the unversed, Dream is the daughter of Rob Kardashian who is the only son of Robert Kardashian and Kris Jenner.
