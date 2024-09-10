James Corden films wedding scene for Gavin and Stacey Finale, cliffhanger resolution?

James Corden suits up for Gavin and Stacey's final episode.

James Corden was suited up in style on Tuesday as he returned to filming for the highly anticipated final episode of Gavin and Stacey.

Dressed in a sharp wedding suit, the actor, back in his role as Smithy, sparked speculation that a major wedding could be at the heart of the upcoming Christmas finale.

Filming on the iconic Barry Island in Wales, the scenes have fans buzzing about whether Smithy will finally be the groom, resolving the cliffhanger proposal from the last episode.



While the wedding hints are tantalizing, there's a twist on the horizon—Steffan Rhodri, who plays Nessa’s former flame, Dave Coaches, was spotted on set, suggesting a potential disruption.

Fans will recall that Dave’s last appearance came at the end of series three, when Nessa called off their wedding.

With Dave back in the mix, the big day could be thrown into chaos, leaving viewers wondering if this wedding is destined for a happily ever after or another surprise twist.

The excitement is building for the final episode of Gavin and Stacey as Steffan Rhodri, dressed in wedding attire, was spotted heading onto set with Julia Davis, who plays Pam's long-suffering best friend, Dawn.

Steffan's role as Nessa’s former flame, Dave Coaches, has fans wondering if he might stir up trouble for the wedding.

Meanwhile, Mathew Horne was back in his suit as Gavin Shipman, and Joanna Page looked elegant in a pretty dress as Stacey.

New to the cast is Anna Maxwell Martin, known from Line Of Duty and Motherland, though details about her role remain under wraps.

Despite the star-studded cast and anticipation, the wedding venue remains a closely guarded secret, with much of the cast seen grabbing lunch from a base unit on set.



