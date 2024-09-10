Beyoncé steals the spotlight, dancing to her own hit at former assistant's wedding

Beyoncé delights guests with impromptu performance at wedding, days before CMA controversy.

Beyoncé gave wedding guests the performance of a lifetime on Saturday, delivering an impromptu dance routine at a Massachusetts celebration.

The R&B icon, attending the wedding of her former personal assistant Samantha Greenberg in Nantucket, was joined by husband Jay Z and their daughter, Blue Ivy, for the special occasion.

As her 2011 hit Love On Top blasted through the speakers at the reception, Beyoncé, 43, took to the dance floor, recreating her iconic choreographed moves from the song's music video.

Guests were treated to a free, unexpected show as the global superstar let loose, dancing with the bride and a few lucky attendees.

While the weekend was full of joy, Monday brought disappointment for Beyoncé, as she was notably snubbed by the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards.

Despite her Cowboy Carter album becoming a cultural sensation this year, the singer failed to receive a nomination.

The wedding celebration, which also coincided with her recent 43rd birthday, showcased her infectious energy and star power, proving once again why she's an icon both on and off the stage.

The former Destiny's Child star shared a few stunning snapshots of the celebration on Instagram, along with a heartfelt message: "I'm so grateful for another year. Thank you for the loving birthday wishes."

