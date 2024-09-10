Beyonce's 'protective' dad slams industry bias after 'Cowboy Carter' snub

Beyonce's dad comes to her rescue amid Cowboy Carter's CMA Awards snub

Beyoncé's dad Matthew Knowles is expressing his frustration over Cowboy Carter’s 2024 CMA Awards snub.

During an exclusive interview with TMZ, Matthew expressed his confusion about the chart-topping song's absence from major categories like Single of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Female Vocalist of the Year.

The 72-year-old suggested that the move seemed racially motivated, pointing to race relations in the industry.

He told the outlet, “There’s more white people in America and unfortunately they don’t vote based on ability and achievements; it’s still sometimes a white and black thing.

The record executive said his daughter’s work “speaks for itself” despite being snubbed from popular categories.

In addition, the ‘protective’ dad said this doesn’t surprise him at all considering the “current state of American culture.”

Knowles, who used to manage Beyoncé, added, “In America, there’s no accountability for people not being accepting of other cultures.”

Queen Bey first teased her eighth album during the Super Bowl in February this year.

She dropped the full album later in March, offering fans an insight into A-list collaborators.