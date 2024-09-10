King Charles approves Kate Middleton, Prince William’s new royal rule

Kate Middleton and Prince William took a bold step, a major breaking of the royal tradition in many ways, as they issued a huge life update with the public.

While the update appeared to be a major break from the tradition, the Prince and Princess of Wales seemingly had the approval of King Charles to continue with their decision.

Princess Catherine, who announced her cancer diagnosis earlier this year in March, revealed in a new heartwarming video that she is “cancer-free.”

A royal expert pointed out that while the late Queen Elizabeth was a firm believer in keeping things private, William and Kate have broken that mould in this modernised version of the monarchy.

“A video means that firstly you connect very, very personally rather than just in a statement,” royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Us Weekly. “You can also show family life and you can also get an impression of what normality is like.”

Fitzwilliams also pointed out that the video was a reflection of how the family had been struggling for the past nine months dealing with the news, something very unlikely for members of the royal family to do.

After William and Kate shared the video on their social media platform, the official account of the King and Queen were quick to reshare the post, signalling the approval of the monarch to introduce new rules in the royal family.

“From a public point of view, this gave us an insight into [their] personal [lives] that we hadn’t seen before. I think it’s unique and deeply touching,” the expert explained. “I think that what they felt was that it’s one thing to say what you’ve been through or try [to] convey it.”

He continued, “And it’s quite another to actually show closeness, which members of the royal family normally don’t. I think there are important exceptions, and I think this was an exception. It reminds me of the Queen’s comment: ‘Well, protocol is rubbish.’ They make their own rules.”