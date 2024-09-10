James Earl Jones, ‘Star Wars’ villain Darth Vader’s voice, dies at 93

James Earl Jones dies at 93

James Earl Jones is no more.



One of Hollywood's most honoured actors, who popularly known as the voice behind the Star Wars villain Darth Vader and of Musfasa from Lion King, died Monday morning at his residence in Dutchess County, New York, per reports.

Recognised as one of the greatest actors in history for both the stage and the cinema, Jones was one of the few performers to have earned an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony).

The legendary actor also had has more than 200 credits on his career list which spans over six decades.

The most popular works of Jones include: Darth Vader in George Lucas’ original Star Wars trilogy: Star Wars (1977) The Empire Strikes Back, (1980) and Return of the Jedi (1983), reprising the villainous role later in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005), Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019) and TV’s Obi-Wan Kenobi and Star Wars: Rebels.

He was also featured in Field of Dreams and many other films along with Broadway shows

In addition to two Daytime Emmys, Jones won three Tony Awards, a spoken-word Grammy Award in 1977, and two Primetime Emmys. However, his Academy Award was honorary.

Jones was 93 at the time of his passing.

