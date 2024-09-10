Selena Gomez ‘not changing’ her name, ‘no matter what’

Selena Gomez on changing her last name

Selena Gomez is never going to give up her name.



The 32-year-old singer and actress shared what plans she has about changing her last name after marriage amid rumours of engagement with boyfriend Benny Blanco.

In her recent interview, Gomez revealed that there is no pressure being put on Blanco to get married.

“I want him to always be himself,” she added in her new Vanity Fair cover story published Monday, September 9th. “I always want to be myself.”

She also shared how she and her 36-year-old music producer “always make sure we’re protecting what we have, but there’s no rules.”

Maintaining her stance on “being herself”, the artist stated how she thinks her name also falls under the umbrella, which she has used since she got her start in the industry on Barney & Friends over twenty years ago.

“I’m not changing my name no matter what,” she said in the interview. “I am Selena Gomez. That’s it.”

Gomez also gushed about her romance with Blanco, saying that she has “never been loved this way.”

“He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life,” she said.