Sarah Paulson gushes about Holland Taylor’s 'best style'

Sarah Paulson on Holland Taylor’s wardrobe

Sarah Paulson seems to be head over heels on Holland Taylor’s wardrobe.



Paulson said that her girlfriend of nine years’ “has the best style of anyone on the planet” during a conversation with PEOPLE at J.Crew’s Catalog & Fall Campaign celebration during New York Fashion Week.

“The thing about Holland wearing any item of clothing [is] she just makes it look like it costs so much money,” the 49-year-old actress stated at the star-studded Sept. 5 event, which took place at the New York Public Library.

“It's just her way of moving through the world,” she added.

The Tony winner used herself and her girlfriend as an example to further make her point clear, saying that if they both put on the same garment, Taylor, 81, would look like she bought it at “the most fancy shop in town,” while she would look “like a garbage bag.”

She also explained that Taylor “has a very beautiful way of doing a kind of monochromatic dressing”.

“Holland has clothing that she's had since the dawn of time,” Paulson said humorously. “And she really won't get rid of them, and it's because they look gorgeous on her. They still fit her.”

“She's a perfect example of: she knows what works on her, she sticks with it and she just always looks so great,” she added.