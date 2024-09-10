Nicole Kidman on taking Naomi Watts’ permission to star in ‘The Perfect Couple’?

Nicole Kidmas took Naomi Watts' permission before signing 'The Perfect Couple'

Nicole Kidman has recently made shocking revelation about her friend Naomi Watts.



Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Kidman shared she took her friend Watts’ permission to star as Liev Schreiber’s wife in The Perfect Couple.

Kidman and Schreiber mentioned that the former consulted Watts before signing on opposite Schreiber as his onscreen wife in the new Netflix limited series.

During the interview, Schreiber initiated the conversation by sharing that “he’d heard a story” where Kidman “asked Naomi first if it was OK” to be romantically involved with him in the show, to which Kidman responded, “Of course!”

For the unversed, Watts was in a relationship with Schreiber, 56, between 2005 and 2016.

Schreiber however praised Kidman’s response and remarked, “Isn’t that amazing?”

“That’s how close they are,” mentioned the Spotlight actor.

In another interview with the same outlet at the Toronto International Film Festival, Watts shared her side of the story regarding The Perfect Couple’s casting process.

Watts disclosed that Kidman did indeed check in with her prior to signing the contract alongside Schreiber.

“We always check in, we’re besties,” Watts told the outlet about her 30-year-friendship with Kidman.

Watts stated, “That was very kind of her to do that.”

The actress further said she’s “desperate to watch The Perfect Couple because everyone is raving about it.”

“I’m very much looking forward to it. I have seen the trailer. It looks fantastic,” she added.