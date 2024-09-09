Prince Harry takes spotlight while Kate Middleton shares much awaited health update

The Princess of Wales has released a heartfelt video with an update on her cancer treatment

At the same time that Kate Middleton is making a poignant and emotional revelation, Prince Harry's new project is coming into the spotlight.

Netflix has unveiled the first images of Prince Harry's latest documentary series, ending months of speculation about the Duke's multi-million-dollar TV project, reported GB News.

The streaming service announced the series in a social media post on Monday night, revealing four still shots and the title: POLO.

Scheduled to premiere in December, the series promises an "exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the dynamic world of polo," according to the promotional message.

This release marks the second official documentary from the Sussexes' media brand, Archewell, following their 2022 series Harry and Meghan.

It comes after Princess Kate has announced the completion of her chemotherapy treatment in a heartfelt new video message.

In the video, she is joined by Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, with scenes showing the family enjoying time together in the woods, at the beach, and in the sea.

The Princess of Wales shared that she plans to return to work soon and will be taking on several engagements through the end of the year. She emphasised that her main focus is to "stay cancer-free" as she continues her recovery.